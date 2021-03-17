Uhuru Appoints Kemsa Chair Kembi Gitura To CA Board Amid Multi-Billion Scandal

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Kembi Gitura to chair the Communication Authority (CA) for a period of three years effective April 18, 2021.

According to a local publication, Acting KEMSA CEO Edward Njoroge revealed that he is unaware that a new board is being formed.

Njoroge ideally stated that in the case that there are changes and more details are availed, he will communicate on the same.

“I have heard of the Gazette Notice but no more details have been availed to me. I will respond after I receive the brief,” he said.

The appointment comes amid a multi-billion scandal that rocked the agency with Gitura at the center for awarding irregular tenders.

The agency is accused of having procured Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at a double market price leading to a loss of billions with tenders said to have been awarded to companies, some linked to influential politicians, businessmen and brokers.

Despite denying that the board does not micromanage KEMSA's operations while appearing before the Senate Health Committee, documents proved otherwise. Read Also: How Kemsa Rejected Discounted Offers For PPEs In an email communication to embattled Chief Executive Officer Jonah Manjari, the board chair directed the CEO to ignore the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) investigations and sign an irregular tender contract involving one of the companies at the centre of the scandal. "My position is that EACC has absolutely no role to play in the execution of the contract and your letter aforesaid will only cause undue delay and was not in the least necessary to write," Gitura told the CEO in an email dated July 27. EACC had written to the agency on June 18 requesting documents in relation to Tender No. KEMSA/CONST/OIT 4/2019/20.