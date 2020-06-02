Uhuru Appoints Amos Kimunya As Jubilee Joint Parliamentary Group Secretary

Kipipiri Member of Parliament Amos Kimunya has been appointed as Jubilee Coalition Joint Parliamentary Group Secretary.

President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Kimunya to the position during the National Assembly Parliamentary Group meeting held at State House Nairobi on Tuesday.

The former Finance Minister was touted as a perfect replacement for National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale who was spared in today’s purge against perceived errant MPs.

In the changes announced by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, national assembly majority whip Benjamin Washiali and his deputy Cecily Mbarire were bundled out.

Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe replaces Washiali while Igembe North MP Maoka Maore replaces Mbarire.

“Today’s Parliamentary Group meeting endorsed Justin B Muturi to continue serving as the Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Cheboi to continue serving as the Deputy Speaker, Adan Duale to continue serving as the Majority Leader in the National Assembly, and Jimmy Angwenyi to continue serving as the Deputy Majority Leader,” Kanze said.

The changes are expected to be communicated to the speaker later on today.

The meeting, attended by at least 230 lawmakers also resolved to make further changes in the House Committees.

Deputy President William Ruto who missed the Senate Parliamentary Group meeting last month attended today’s meeting.

The Senate changes saw Ruto’s key allies Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Susan Kihika (Nakuru) ousted as Majority leader and chief whip respectively.

The purge was extended to Senate house committees where Ruto Allie lost plum positions.

The senators include Samson Cherargei (Nandi), John Kinyua (Laikipia), Mithika Linturi (Meru) and Senator Christopher Lang’at (Bomet).

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki was also ousted over links with Ruto.

The changes, Ruto allies says, are aimed at taming the DP’s influence in the two houses as 2022 elections draw nearer.

