President Uhuru Appoints 34 Judges, Rejects Six from List of 40

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday approved the appointment of 34 new judges of the 41 proposed to him by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in 2020.

In a gazette notice dated June 3, seven judges have been appointed to the Court of appeal, nine to the employment and labour relations court, and 18 to the environment and land court.

The head of state has rejected six nominees. They include; Aggrey Muchelule, George Odunga, Weldon Korir and Prof Joel Ngugi who were recommended for the Court of Appeal.

Justice Ngugi was the judge who led the team which declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) null and void.

The initial number of judges sent Uhuru’s approval was 41, but one person died.

More follows

