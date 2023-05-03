Uhuru Allies Vow To Fight Ouster As Jubilee Party Leader

Jubilee Party members loyal to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta have vowed to fight his ouster.

The former head of state was on Tuesday axed as the party leader by a faction led by EALA MP Kanini Kega.

The faction that is allegedly backed by the State picked Nominated MP Sabina Chege as his replacement on an interim basis.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kega said the decision was met after a 22-member National Executive Council (NEC) met.

Former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni on Wednesday said Uhuru’s ouster was of no legal consequence as the May 22 National Delegates Conference will make the final decision.

“It is the NDC that will make the ultimate decision about the future of Jubilee. President Uhuru Kenyatta remains the party leader of Jubilee,” he said.

The party secretary general who is currently on suspension noted that the opposing faction was not looking out for the interests of the party.

“The coup plotters are well known and it is clear that they are not serving the interests of our party members,” he added.

Suspended Jubilee National vice-chairman David Murathe on his part said the Kega faction was looking to advance the interests of their “masters”.

“They have panicked and are speaking the language of their master. Who will be there to follow Sabina Chege as the Jubilee party leader? A party leader is picked at a National Delegates Conference with a certain ideology that his supporters follow,” he said.

Murathe wondered why the Kega group could not wait for the NDC to be held. According to Murathe, Uhuru will pick his successor during the delegates meeting.

“How did they know that even the NDC that we have called was to give the party leader an opportunity to pick his successor?” he posed.

Kega said that Uhuru erred by calling an NDC without the quorum of the NEC.

He also argued that the former President should have resigned as party leader six months after handing over power to President William Ruto.

