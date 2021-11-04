Uhuru Allied MPs Confirm Rebranding of Jubilee, Kicking Out Ruto Later This Month

Members of Parliament allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta have threatened to kick out Deputy President William Ruto from the ruling Jubilee party over association with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

In a statement on Thursday, the MPs, under the Jubilee Parliamentary Caucus, said they would sever links with the deputy party leader in a National Delegates Conference (NDC) scheduled for this month.

The legislators said the DP and his allies had attempted to rock the party from within and only defected to UDA after failing to achieve their goals.

“Fortunately, they have failed, and we can now see that they have opted for a shameful and undignified exit. They have now taken to running around the country trying to sell snake oil to unsuspecting Kenyans. We are here to tell Kenyans. Beware!” the MPs said.

The exit by Ruto and his allies, the MPs said, would pave way for the re-launch of the party.

The lawmakers confirmed that plans are underway to rebrand and revitalize the party ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“This morning we would like to inform our members and the country at large, that party plans to hold an NDC within this month of November 2021 to deliberate on the process of restructuring our party and party leadership to reflect the aspirations of the members,” the MPs said.

“In the same breath, we are happy to announce that Jubilee has cleaned house at local and national level and shaken off most of the bad elements who have been undermining the party, including, unfortunately, none other than the Deputy Potty Leader William Ruto.”

The legislators claimed that Ruto’s “hustler” camp is unfit to lead due to graft links.

“As a party, we will swallow a bitter pill if that is the only guarantee for a better, healthier a more robust party. We will do what we have to do to protect our legacy – as the ruling party for 10 years — and as the party transitioning into another new beginning and promise of renewal. But to achieve this we cannot, as a basic minimum, continue to harbor individuals known to have insatiable appetite for looting public resources,” they added.

“Such shady characters have for a long time been a blot to our party. Fortunately, as Kenyans have witnessed they have now regrouped…This makes it easy for Kenyans to ensure they do not get anywhere near the leadership of this country, by voting against said political outfit during the next election.”

Yesterday, Ruto laughed off Jubilee’s expulsion plans saying the party was dead already.

Addressing Juja residents Ruto said the party had been ruined by the past removal of its key figures.

He maintained that no amount of effort can revive the outfit.

“Those lecturing us about Jubilee are wasting their time. They are the ones who killed it. What are you trying to salvage now?” Ruto, who is seeking to succeed Uhuru on a UDA ticket, posed.

PRESS STATEMENT BY THE JUBILEE PARTY PARLIAMENTARY CAUCUS | 4th November, 2021. pic.twitter.com/eZJDxu0bMX — JUBILEE PARTY® (@JubileePartyK) November 4, 2021

