Uhuru Allied MPs Accuse Kositany Of Tearing Down Jubilee Following Corruption Claims Within Party

Members of Parliament allied to president Uhuru Kenyatta have accused Jubilee party deputy secretary general Caleb Kositany of trying to tear down the ruling party.

Speaking to the Nation, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu and his Cherang’any counterpart Joshua Kutuny said Kositany who is also MP for Soy of playing politics.

According to Wambugu, the Soy legislator who is an ally of Deputy President William Ruto and a fierce critic of the party leadership, needs to come out clearly and lay blame where it is supposed to.

“So who exactly is Kositany accusing of being behind the alleged theft? Is it Party Leader, the Deputy Party Leader, the Secretary General Raphael Tuju, himself or the Treasurer? If he was not playing politics with this matter, he would have made the accusations against a specific person because crimes are specific. Otherwise, as deputy secretary-general, he, too, is as culpable,” he told the daily.

Kutuny on his part asked Kositany to take responsibility of the alleged theft within the party as he has been in office during the period which the monies were allegedly lost.

He also urged his colleague to report the massive theft to the relevant authorities instead of politicking and lamenting.

“These are people who no longer have the interest of the party at heart and we are telling them that if they are tired of Jubilee, why can’t they pack up and go?” he posed.

On Thursday, the Tanga Tanga allied MPs demanded that party secretary general Raphael Tuju makes public the financial records, names of employees and their salaries, failure to which they will move to court.

“Jubilee Party cannot be run as a private entity where we do not know who are the employees because those need to come from the counties,” Kositany said.

He also rubbished claims that the party was broke as Sh1.3 billion remained unaccounted for.

This was after the Auditor General declared the party broke in the latest audit for the year ending June 30, 2018.

The Auditor General declared the party “technically insolvent”.

“The statement of financial position as at June 30, 2018, reflects current liabilities balance of Sh133,558,229 which exceeds current assets of Sh67,278,244 by Sh66,279,985 implying that the party was operating with a negative working capital, thus technically bankrupt.

“In the circumstances, the continued existence of the party is dependent on continued financial support from creditors, bankers and well-wishers,” the report read.

