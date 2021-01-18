Uhuru Admits To Influencing Mike Sonko’s Impeachment

President Uhuru Kenyatta has admitted to being responsible for Mike Sonko’s ouster as Nairobi Governor.

Speaking to local radio stations on Monday morning, the head of state said Sonko’s style of leadership almost brought service delivery within the county to a halt.

According to Uhuru, Sonko was always out and about but was doing nothing.

He told Kikuyu reporters that he helped the former governor clinch the seat.

Read: President Uhuru Defends Cost Of BBI Report, Says Sh2 Billion Misappropriated Daily

The head of state, on the other hand, praised Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Mohammed Badi who he said has streamlined services within the capital since taking over four key devolved functions.

On Saturday, Sonko shocked Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) after he used a derogatory term to refer to the president.

He was responding to a piece run by Citizen TV in which former Chief Justice David Maraga said the president should be impeached.

In his edited response, Sonko wrote, “This is the right guy to be impeached.”

Read Also: Sonko Claims That He, DP Ruto Are In Danger

Sonko was impeached in December by 88 members of the county assembly and the move stamped by the senate.

But according to the former county boss who is in court over the impeachment, State House “paid” senators to have him thrown out of office.

Speaking in Kajiado over the weekend, Sonko claimed that there was a plot by the state to harm him and deputy president William Ruto.

“I am not afraid. I have been told that they plan to kill me as well as the Deputy President. The only person who has the authority to take away human life is God,” Sonko said.

“I just want to warn the DP not to partake anything that is offered to him at State House and that is because I love him and would like him to be the fifth President of Kenya.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu