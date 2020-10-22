in NEWS, POLITICS

Uhuru Accorded A Grand Welcome In Kisumu (Photos)

Uhuru's visit in Kisumu (Image/Courtesy)

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been accorded a grand welcome in Kisumu just a day after receiving the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

In photos circulated online, the roads were filled with locals and residents carrying placards with writings supporting the BBI.

The Head of State’s visit who is expected to launch development projects alongside ODM leader Raila Odinga brought everything to a standstill, from boda boda riders to matatu drivers.

Apparently, the locals were pleased that Uhuru passed by and waved thus an expression of satisfaction.

He is later expected to inspect some projects that are financed by the national government in Kisumu.

Some of the projects that will be inspected include the Sh3 billion refurbished Kisumu port, the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo ASK Grounds and the ongoing construction of Uhuru Business Park.

Here are more photos and vides:

President Uhuru KenyattaRaila Odinga

