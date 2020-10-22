Uhuru Accorded A Grand Welcome In Kisumu (Photos)

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been accorded a grand welcome in Kisumu just a day after receiving the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

In photos circulated online, the roads were filled with locals and residents carrying placards with writings supporting the BBI.

The Head of State’s visit who is expected to launch development projects alongside ODM leader Raila Odinga brought everything to a standstill, from boda boda riders to matatu drivers.

Apparently, the locals were pleased that Uhuru passed by and waved thus an expression of satisfaction.

Read: President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga Receive The BBI Report

He is later expected to inspect some projects that are financed by the national government in Kisumu.

Some of the projects that will be inspected include the Sh3 billion refurbished Kisumu port, the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo ASK Grounds and the ongoing construction of Uhuru Business Park.

Here are more photos and vides:

President Uhuru Kenyatta receive a Grand welcome in kisumu pic.twitter.com/3HakabqC93 — Ciryl (@okowasenior) October 22, 2020

President Kenyatta's triumphant entry into Kisumu! BBI is passed 💪 pic.twitter.com/jetEozz54T — Hon. George Peter Kaluma (@gpdkaluma) October 22, 2020

This Uhuru in Kisumu. Lets just observe social distance on paper @StateHouseKenya #Youth pic.twitter.com/3vvbCmxeGw — Gibendi Ramenya (@ItsRamenya) October 22, 2020

PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTA's triumphant entry in Kisumu…The joy!! The reggae!! The people's power!What a time to be alive!! This is KISUMU, literally!And you thought BBI will stop? Uhuru is a campaign machinery!No banners,no mobilisation, no branded T shirts.Just reggae and love. pic.twitter.com/dpD8gNzFZ0 — Kihuria•Wa•Ndorongo (@KihuriaJohnteh) October 22, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu