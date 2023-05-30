in POLITICS

Uhuru a No-show at Azimio Parliamentary Group Meeting

UHURU
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta. [COURTESY]

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is a no-show at the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party Parliamentary Group meeting.

The former head of state was expected at the meeting which is currently underway at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation.

Attending the meeting on behalf of the Jubilee party leadership is former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni.

More follows 

