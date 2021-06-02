Uganda’s Transport Minister General Wamala Out of Danger, Bullet Still Lodged in Body

Uganda’s Minister of Transport General Edward Katumba Wamala is out of danger after an attempt on his life on Tuesday morning that left his daughter and driver dead.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, the former Defence Forces Chief confirmed that he underwent surgery on Tuesday evening to save his life.

Wamala said the doctors managed to remove one of the bullets lodged in his body.

“However, because of how the other bullet affected my arteries, it was not removed, and the doctors will advise on the way forward,” he said in a Twitter thread adding that “my injuries are not alarming”.

Wamala said he was heading to his mother-in-law’s vigil when his convoy was attacked by unknown gunmen on a motorcycle.

“While driving in the morning with my daughter, bodyguard and driver heading to my mother-in-law’s vigil, some terrorists tried to assassinate me,” he said.

“I survived, but my dear daughter Brenda Nantongo Katumba and my driver Kayondo Haruna died at the crime scene. I have no clue about the motive of this attack. There was no reason to end the lives of these innocent people. May their souls rest in peace.”

The attack happened near Wamala’s home in a suburb of Kampala, the Ugandan capital, military spokeswoman Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso told Reuters on Tuesday.

Wamala sustained injuries in his shoulders during the attack.

He was rushed to Malcom Clinic and later transferred to Medipal Hospital in Kampala for further medical attention.

“I would like in a special way to thank the boda boda man who forced me on his boda so that I can go and get first aid. In the same spirit, I would thank Malcolm Healthcare Kisasi for everything they did to stop the bleeding. That first aid helped so much,” said Wamala.

“Allow me to thank my escort, Sgt. Khalid Koboyoit for evacuating me from the crime scene as fast as he did and for shooting back at the terrorists. Things could have been worse. I want to thank Medipal International Hospital for the care they are giving me.”

General Wamala has been serving as Minister of Works and Transport since 14 December 2019.

He served as the Chief of Defence Forces of Uganda, the highest military rank in the Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF), from 2013 until 2017.

