Uganda’s President Museveni Excites Netizens With Work Out Video

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has excited netizens after he released a working out a video in his office as a way of encouraging people to keep fit during the Coronavirus pandemic.

He had earlier made a promise to physically illustrate his work out routine, as he urged Ugandans to follow suit.

In less than a three-minute clip, Museveni starts by jogging barefoot around the office as he warms up. He then continues by doing 21 press-ups in one go and completes to 30 as the team of pressmen counts in unison.

“This is just an office and because I don’t have time I do my exercises here,” he says.

Yesterday, I discouraged people who have been jogging in groups, exposing themselves to risk amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. You do not have to go outdoors to exercise. Here is my demonstration of how you can exercise indoors and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/Ulbj6vGOYQ — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) April 9, 2020

Yesterday, I discouraged people who have been jogging in groups, exposing themselves to risk amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. You do not have to go outdoors to exercise. Here is my demonstration of how you can exercise indoors and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/Ulbj6vGOYQ — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) April 9, 2020

Yesterday, the Uganda President had banned exercising in public as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This was after different videos and pictures were circulated capturing people working out in groups and disobeying the social distance directive despite the country being on lockdown.

Taking to his Twitter, he condemned the actions and urged Ugandans to stop and exercise while indoors.

“I saw a video of so many people on the Northern bypass walking and running around that they are exercising. This should stop. If you want to exercise, you can do that indoors. I will show you how it is done tomorrow. I will do a video for you,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Read Also: Bobi Wine Takes A Swipe At President Museveni Over “Enemy Of Progress” Remark

President Museveni has never shied away from talking about his health and fitness as on several occasions he has proven to be fit.

Last year, he said that he had lost 30kg following a healthy and fitness lifestyle. This was after images were circulated capturing him looking emaciated from his normal weight.

In yet another account of events, he walked 200 km through the Luweero triangle, the location where he fought the war that brought him to power. Currently, Uganda has reported 53 positive COVID-19 cases.

Read Also: President Museveni Rewards Uganda Cranes With Ksh100 Million For Afcon Show

Here are some of the reactions to the video:

Museveni is ready for his competitors pic.twitter.com/OXvchP8lcE — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) April 9, 2020

I may pretend to be fine but deep down I really want to watch President Museveni’s workout video that he will post tomorrow 😂😂😂 — The Ignited 🔥 (@igniteivan) April 8, 2020

I hear museveni agende where should he go after these push ups😂 pic.twitter.com/2wUwbRF6dm — anitah turinawe (@anitahTURI) April 9, 2020

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu