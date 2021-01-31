Uganda’s Museveni Rigged the Election by Declaring 100 Percent Vote in Key Polling Stations – Bobi Wine

Ugandan opposition politician Bobi Wine has once again hit out at President Yoweri Museveni over electoral malpractice in the recent General Election.

In a hard-hitting social media post on Saturday, Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, claimed that Museveni shamelessly rigged the January 14 Presidential Elections by declaring 100 per cent votes in 348 key polling stations in his favour.

According to the former National Unity Platform (NUP) party presidential candidate, the 76-year-old rigged 95-99 per cent of the vote in other polling stations across the country.

In photos of tally sheets, Wine claimed to have obtained from Uganda’s Electoral Commission, many stations where there was 100 per cent voter turn out, Museveni of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party garnered all the votes, with 10 other candidates including the musician-turned-politician getting zero votes.

Wine, 38, blasted the president saying it’s impossible to record such numbers in a normal election. He vowed to challenge what he termed as a massive fraud.

“How does he and those who support him even sleep at night? Someone should tell him that if he must rig elections, he should be a bit smart! According to the Electoral Commission, all registered voters at those polling stations turned up- no one died, was sick, travelled or just didn’t vote! That no ballot was invalid at polling stations in rural areas of Isingiro and Kazo, yet there were invalid votes at polling stations in urban places including Kampala, ” said Bobi Wine.

“This fraud will not go unchallenged. Ugandans must and will reclaim their victory.”

Read: Ugandan Troops Finally Withdraw From Bobi Wine’s Residence

Wine, who rejected the outcome of the poll even before the official results were announced, was the main opposition frontrunner in the presidential election that President Museveni was declared winner with 5.85 million (58.6%) votes.

He came in second with 3.48 million votes, that represent 34.8 per cent of the votes cast.

Wine regained his freedom last Tuesday after Ugandan security forces, who surrounded his home for over a week, were withdrawn by government following a court order.

Read Also: Bobi Wine Calls Off Campaigns In Protest Of Violent Attacks On Opposition In Uganda

The politician, through his lawyers, had moved to court to challenge his continued detention.

The High Court on Monday declared the detention of Wine and his wife unlawful and unconstitutional.

In the ruling, Justice Michael Elubu, who heads the court’s civil division, said the government should charge the politician in court if it has evidence implicating him in any wrongdoing.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu