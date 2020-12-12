in EAST AFRICA, POLITICS

Uganda’s Bobi Wine Claims 7 Journalists Badly Wounded As Tension Heightens

Tension has heightened in Uganda ahead of the General Elections scheduled for February 2021 with police authorities accused of using brutal force.

Ugandan presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine was reportedly brutally arrested yesterday while campaigning.

Through a tweet, Bobi Wine slammed the Ugandan regime for suppressing media freedom and assaulting journalists for simply doing their job.

He further intimated that over 7 journalists were left with serious wounds for covering his campaign.

“For simply doing their job, yesterday more than seven journalists were badly beaten by the police which was trying to prevent them from covering their illegal, shameful acts! Media freedom is a human right that we must restore in Uganda!” he wrote.

His arrest comes barely weeks after he was detained just moments after his candidacy was certified.

Reports indicated that Bobi Wine was taken home to prevent him from launching his manifesto for the presidency.

The singer turned politician is looking to unseat the longest reigning president, Yoweri Museveni who was cleared to run for a sixth term.

The 76-year-old head of state will run on a National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket in the general election set for February 2021.

“I hereby declare Yoweri Museveni Tibuhaburwa Kaguta duly nominated candidate in respect to the presidential elections of 2021 having fulfilled the requirement as set out in the Presidential Elections Act 2005,” said EC chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama.

