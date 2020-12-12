Uganda’s Bobi Wine Claims 7 Journalists Badly Wounded As Tension Heightens

Tension has heightened in Uganda ahead of the General Elections scheduled for February 2021 with police authorities accused of using brutal force.

Ugandan presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine was reportedly brutally arrested yesterday while campaigning.

Through a tweet, Bobi Wine slammed the Ugandan regime for suppressing media freedom and assaulting journalists for simply doing their job.

He further intimated that over 7 journalists were left with serious wounds for covering his campaign.

“For simply doing their job, yesterday more than seven journalists were badly beaten by the police which was trying to prevent them from covering their illegal, shameful acts! Media freedom is a human right that we must restore in Uganda!” he wrote.



For simply doing their job, yesterday more than seven journalists were badly beaten by the police which was trying to prevent them from covering their illegal, shameful acts! Media freedom is a human right that we must restore in Uganda! https://t.co/ncwxjReNJp — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 12, 2020

His arrest comes barely weeks after he was detained just moments after his candidacy was certified.

Reports indicated that Bobi Wine was taken home to prevent him from launching his manifesto for the presidency.

Thank you God

Thank you Uganda

Thank you Africa

Thank you World We now enter the most critical phase of our liberation struggle! pic.twitter.com/Lfzj0LB2Nq — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) November 3, 2020

The singer turned politician is looking to unseat the longest reigning president, Yoweri Museveni who was cleared to run for a sixth term.

The 76-year-old head of state will run on a National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket in the general election set for February 2021.

“I hereby declare Yoweri Museveni Tibuhaburwa Kaguta duly nominated candidate in respect to the presidential elections of 2021 having fulfilled the requirement as set out in the Presidential Elections Act 2005,” said EC chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama.

Here are more tweets on the events happening in Uganda:

The love without money is the true love, people love Kyagulanyi(Bobi wine), this gheto boy has done so great for the poor, starving, suffering, innocent, oppressed Ugandans in Northern, Easten and some parts of Busoga. There are things that money can NOT buy, life and love. pici. pic.twitter.com/tI0nsmqnyD — Mayeku David (@MayekuDavid3) December 11, 2020

The old dictator Museveni is continuing to arrest and murder innocent people in Uganda just because they support Bobi Wine! This is not acceptable! pic.twitter.com/cDnJYfq1Iq — Ivan Richards wa Bobi🇺🇬 (@TeamGoodMusic8) December 11, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: MUSEVENI HAS ORDERED THE ARREST OF NUP FLAG BEARER ROBERT KYAGULANYI SSENTAMU AKA BOBI WINE AND HE HAS TAKEN IN UN KNOWN PLACE pic.twitter.com/9kYOySjcdv — Morgan wine (@Morganwine2) December 11, 2020

JOURNALISTS ARE BEING BADLY BEATEN BY POLICE | BOBI WINE STILL ARRESTED pic.twitter.com/1Vo4lesysH — PIUS JADWAR (@One_PiusJadwar) December 11, 2020

Police towing Bobi Wine's car

Followed by a whole batalian pic.twitter.com/K5a9hbMq6f — Naira Kem🌼 (@kemi80148662) December 11, 2020

"We cannot not be led by a mad man like Bobi wine.This Security Minister not only said that Kyagulanyi is incapable but also added that he is a mad man & a ganja man & thus a person with such attributes cannot be a President of this country. Tumwine also added that Uganda has… pic.twitter.com/5Dj9uwiY9w — Anti-Muhoozi Project (@AntiMuhoozi) December 11, 2020

