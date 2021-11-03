Ugandan Woman Arrested With Heroin Concealed As Potato Crisps in Nairobi

A Ugandan woman has been arrested in Nairobi in connection with drug trafficking links.

Bizu Rubi Halima, 27, was arrested at a hotel room in Hamza along Jogoo Road with 30 pellets of heroin on Tuesday night.

Police reports indicate the pellets of the addictive drug were carefully concealed as potato crips.

The woman is believed to have been waiting for her Kenyan contact to deliver the drugs to him.







Halima was arrested by detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime unit who had been tipped of about her suspicious activities.

The sleuths also recovered an unspecified amount of money from the suspect.

She is currently being grilled pending further action.

