in NEWS

Ugandan Woman Arrested With Heroin Concealed As Potato Crisps in Nairobi

Heroin
Ugandan woman arrested with heroin in Nairobi [Photo/Courtesy]

A Ugandan woman has been arrested in Nairobi in connection with drug trafficking links.

Bizu Rubi Halima, 27, was arrested at a hotel room in Hamza along Jogoo Road with 30 pellets of heroin on Tuesday night.

Police reports indicate the pellets of the addictive drug were carefully concealed as potato crips.

The woman is believed to have been waiting for her Kenyan contact to deliver the drugs to him.



Halima was arrested by detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime unit who had been tipped of about her suspicious activities.

Read: Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested Preparing To Swallow 60 Pellets of Heroin

The sleuths also recovered an unspecified amount of money from the suspect.

She is currently being grilled pending further action.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Mohammed Ali

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali Can now Breathe Easy as Terror Suspect is Arrested