Ugandan Troops Finally Withdraw From Bobi Wine’s Residence

Ugandan troops have finally withdrawn from the residence of opposition leader Bobi Wine hence putting an end to his house arrest.

According to Reuters, the military had already moved out of Wine’s residence in Kampala although the latter is yet to come out and show himself in the public.

Wine had been detained following the outcome of Uganda’s Presidential elections that saw Yoweri Museveni emerge as the winner and yet to be sworn in.

Ugandan government had reported that the house arrest was for Wine’s own protection although going by his social media posts, his rights and freedoms had been infringed.

In a ruling delivered on Monday morning, Justice Michael Elubu, who heads the court’s civil division ordered that Wine should be freed from house arrest.

He added that the government should charge the politician in court if it has evidence implicating him in any wrongdoing.

“The Court held that the freedom to personal liberty is too crucial that it should not be restricted casually or indefinitely,” Wine’s lawyer George Musisi told CNN.

However, Wine confirmed that together with his wife they were still under house arrest hours despite the High Court declaring their continued detention illegal.

“The High Court ruled this morning that my continued house arrest (11 days now) is illegal & unconstitutional. Several hours later, the military still surrounds my home, blocking access to all! Perhaps (as always) waiting for Gen. Museveni’s orders on the next course of action, ” he tweeted.

