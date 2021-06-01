Ugandan Transport Minister’s Daughter, Driver Killed in General’s Assassination Attempt

Ugandan Transport Minister General Katumba Wamala survived an assassination attempt that left his daughter and driver dead on Tuesday morning, the army has confirmed.

Uknown assailants sprayed the former army chief’s car with bullets, killing the daughter who was in the vehicles with him and the driver.

The attack happened near Wamala’s home in a suburb of Kampala, the Ugandan capital, military spokeswoman Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso told Reuters.

Wamala sustained injuries in his shoulders during the attack.

Media reports indicate that Wamala’s attackers were four in number and were on a motorcycle.

He was rushed to Malcom Clinic and later transferred to Medipal Hospital in Kampala for further medical attention.

Uganda’s Daily Monitor reports that Wamala and his daughter were on their way to attend burial of a close relative in Najjanankumbi along Entebbe road when they were attacked.

General Wamala has been serving as Minister of Works and Transport since 14 December 2019.

He previously served as the Chief of Defence Forces of Uganda, the highest military rank in the Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF), from 2013 until 2017.

