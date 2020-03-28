in EAST AFRICA, NEWS

Ugandan Pastor Arrested After Claiming Covid-19 Was Non-existent

A Ugandan pastor is cooling his heels behind bars after he claimed Covid-19 which has so far claimed more than 28,000 lives, globally, is non-existent.

Pastor Augustine Yiga of Revival Church Kawala, Rubaga Division in Kampala, in a video that has since gone viral claimed that the virus is just a simple flu hence undermining government efforts to contain it.

Further the man of the cloth said, guidelines by President Museveni, Health Ministry and World Health Organisation are a waste of time.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, Yiga who is currently being detained at Old Kampala Police Station posed a direct threat to the people by making the false utterances.

“The action of Pastor Iga promotes the spread of the COVID 19 and can, therefore, be considered as a direct attack on the people of the Republic of Uganda,” Onyango said in a statement.

Yiga will be questioned as police seek to establish the motive behind the dangerous utterances.

The people of Uganda have been advised to turn a deaf ear to such falsehoods.

President Yoweri Museveni has banned public gatherings and closed all learning institutions.

He also banned the use of public transport for 14 days.

“All public means of transport have been suspended for 14 days. This includes taxis, buses, passenger trains, tricycles and boda bodas,” said Museveni.

The head of state allowed the use of private vehicles but restricted them to carrying only three people.

There are 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda.

Written by Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

