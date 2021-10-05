Ugandan National Linked to the Killing of Woman at a Nyali Apartment Arrested

A foreign national linked to the killing of a 25-year-old woman at Sunny Side apartments in Nyali, Mombasa County, has been arrested.

Suleiman Mayanja, a Ugandan national, was arrested on Monday evening, just hours after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) launched a manhunt for him.

Police suspect that Mayanja murdered his lover at 3am on Monday, by throwing her from the balcony of their bedroom.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect was busted by detectives at the Nyali Cinemax, where he was hiding.

“Mayanja had sent a runner to collect his belongings from the room which he had booked on September 30, when detectives pounced on him,” DCI said in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

“Unbeknownst to the runner who is a cab driver, undercover cops had laid an ambush in the apartment.”

The driver was immediately seized and after a few minutes of interrogation led police to Mayanja’s hideout.

Meanwhile, detectives have established that the suspect entered Kenya on September 1.

He met the deceased at a local entertainment joint on Saturday. They were not known to each other previously.

The Sunday meeting was their second.

“They had met a day before at a popular joint, where they made merry and imbibed a few drinks,” DCI revealed.

The deceased had joined Mayanja in the rented apartment before she met her demise in the wee hours of Monday morning.

On the fateful morning, a guard at the apartment was patrolling his area of assignment when he heard screams of a woman from the skies, followed by a loud bang metres from where he was standing.

“Thunderstruck, he cautiously approached what seemed to be an object only to discover that it was a half-dressed woman, who lay dead,” DCI added.

Police are currently grilling the suspect for more details related to the incident, before preferring appropriate charges against him.

