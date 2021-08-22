Ugandan Musician Jose Chameleone Reportedly Admitted, Family Says His Health Is Deteriorating

Ugandan musician Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has been reportedly ill and is currently admitted at Nakasero Hospital in Uganda.

According to the family, the health of the Badilisha hit maker has been deteriorating for the last one week since he has been in hospital.

Reports indicate that Jose Chameleone has been battling liver and pancreas disorders for a while now following his diagnosis last year.

Reports indicate that on Thursday night, Chameleone was rushed Seguku Doctors Clinic after his situation got worse. However, after a few hours at the hospital, he asked to be discharged saying he felt better.

Upon returning home, Chameleone got even worse in the wee hours of Friday morning and was rushed to a top hospital in Kampala.

It is suspecte that the complications, which started in 2015, were caused by alcohol. He was advised by doctor to quit alcohol which he did for sometime before going back.

Chameleone started his music career in the early 1990s with the Ogopa Deejays, a Kenyan record label then and managed to gain popularity because of his talent across the entire African continent.

Chameleone’s music style is a mixture of Ugandan folk music, central African rumba, zouk, and reggae. He has won quite a number of awards, estimated to about 20.

