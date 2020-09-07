in SPORTS

Ugandan Juma Balinya Officially Ditches Gor Mahia For KCCA

juma malinya
Juma Balinya Ditches Gor Mahia For KCCA. [Courtesy]

Juma Balinya has joined KCCA in his native Uganda after parting ways with Gor Mahia over nonpayment.

Balinya joined K’Ogalo in January this year but failed to click under British coach Steven Pollack, who hardly fielded him.

Rumours had it Pollack did not approve of his signing hence the cold reception he received from him.

Gor Mahia have so far made over ten new signings as they mould their squad ahead of the new season.

Some of the notable acquisitions include Tito Okello from Uganda, Burundian Jules Ulimwengu and teen sensation Benson Omala, who joins from Western Stima.

Gor MahiaJuma BalinyaKCCA

