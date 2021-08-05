in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

Ugandan Music Star Eddy Kenzo Involved in a Ghastly Accident

Eddy Kenzo
Eddy Kenzo/Courtesy

Ugandan music star popularly known by his stage name Eddy Kenzo has been involved in a ghastly accident.

Reports reaching Kahawa Tungu reveal that the accident took place along the Kampala-Masaka road in Maya. The situation is however under control and the musician has been rushed to the hospital after sustaining in juries on his arms.

More to follow:

