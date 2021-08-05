Ugandan Music Star Eddy Kenzo Involved in a Ghastly Accident

Ugandan music star popularly known by his stage name Eddy Kenzo has been involved in a ghastly accident.

Reports reaching Kahawa Tungu reveal that the accident took place along the Kampala-Masaka road in Maya. The situation is however under control and the musician has been rushed to the hospital after sustaining in juries on his arms.

Artist Eddy Kenzo involved in a nasty car accident. But news coming in shows that his situation is under control pic.twitter.com/75JVeocziv — Mwami laban (@Johnlaban256) August 5, 2021

