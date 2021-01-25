Ugandan Court Orders Army Officers To Vacate Bobi Wine’s Residence

The High Court in Uganda has ordered army and police officers surrounding opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine’s home to leave.

In a ruling delivered on Monday, the court declared the continued detention of Wine and his wife unlawful and unconstitutional.

The popstar-turned-politicians and member of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party has been under house arrest since Uganda went to the polls on January 14, 2021.

The military surrounding his home kept everyone away including NUP officials and the media.

On January 18, US ambassador to Uganda Natalie Brown was turned away after an attempt to see Wine.

“This afternoon, the US Ambassador to Uganda made an effort to visit me but was turned away from my gate by the soldiers who have held me and my wife captive for the past five days, ” Wine said in a tweet then.

Later, Ugandan authorities accused the envoy of breaching diplomatic norms over her attempt to visit the politician.

“We expect her to write to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and to adhere to diplomatic norms. We don’t think that a friendly country or someone who wants to help out in a difficult situation would act in this way,” State spokesman Ofwono Opondo told AFP.

Earlier, Wine said that he and his family had run out of food suppliers and attempts to restock were being blocked by the armed soldiers.

“It’s now four days since the military surrounded our home and placed my wife and I under house arrest. We have run out of food supplies and when my wife tried to pick food from the garden yesterday, she was blocked and assaulted by the soldiers staged in our compound, ” Wine tweeted.

The 38-year-old was the main opposition frontrunner in the presidential election that incumbent President Yoweri Museveni was declared winner with 5.85 million (58.6%) votes.

He came in second with 3.48 million votes, that represent 34.8 per cent of the votes cast.

