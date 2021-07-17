Tokyo Olympics: Ugandan Athlete Disappears, Says Life Difficult Back Home

A Ugandan weightlifter has disappeared in Japan ahead of the Tokyo Olympics started Friday next week.

Julius Ssekitoleko was reported missing after failing to turn up for a Covid-19 test, with officials saying on Friday that police were making an ‘all-out effort’ to find the 20-year-old, who was taking part in the Ugandan training camp near Osaka.

Further media reports suggest Ssekitoleko left behind a note saying he wanted to stay and work in Japan, as life in Uganda was difficult.

Read: Tokyo Olympics: Amonde, Moim Chosen Kenya’s Flag Bearers

Ssekitoleko had not qualified to take part in the Tokyo Games, and was due to return to Uganda next Tuesday.

A nearby train station recorded him purchasing a bullet train ticket to Nagoya in central Japan, the reports said.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the global pandemic, is being held under tight quarantine rules, restricting participants’ movements to prevent the spread of infections.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu