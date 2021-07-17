in EAST AFRICA, SPORTS

Tokyo Olympics: Ugandan Athlete Disappears, Says Life Difficult Back Home

A Ugandan weightlifter has disappeared in Japan ahead of the Tokyo Olympics started Friday next week.

Julius Ssekitoleko was reported missing after failing to turn up for a Covid-19 test, with officials saying on Friday that police were making an ‘all-out effort’ to find the 20-year-old, who was taking part in the Ugandan training camp near Osaka.

Further media reports suggest Ssekitoleko left behind a note saying he wanted to stay and work in Japan, as life in Uganda was difficult.

Read: Tokyo Olympics: Amonde, Moim Chosen Kenya’s Flag Bearers

Ssekitoleko had not qualified to take part in the Tokyo Games, and was due to return to Uganda next Tuesday.

A nearby train station recorded him purchasing a bullet train ticket to Nagoya in central Japan, the reports said.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the global pandemic, is being held under tight quarantine rules, restricting participants’ movements to prevent the spread of infections.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

2020 Tokyo OlympicsJulius SsekitolekoUganda

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Evans Juma Wanjala

Wanted Serial Killer Evans Wanjala Confesses to Defiling, Killing Five Minors within Moi’s Bridge
Covid-19

Covid-19 Positivity Rate In Kenya Now At 10.5% As 723 Contract Virus