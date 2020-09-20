Ugandan Activist Stella Nyanzi Arrested At Busia Boarder After Visiting Kenya

Ugandan activist Stella Nyanzi was on Saturday evening arrested after her visit to Kenya.

The aspiring Woman Member of Parliament for Kampala was arrested by Ugandan authorities at the Busia border.

In a Facebook post on Sunday morning, Nyanzi said she is detained alongside her political assistant Rugumayo Ka Kusemererwa at an unknown cell in Busia town.

She, however, said that the whereabouts of her driver and campaign photographer remains unknown.

“They were arrested ahead of the two of us but are not detained in our (unknown) detention facility, ” she said.

“What is our crime? Can somebody tell me. They did not even isolate us in isolation or quarantine holding facilities. We are in detention cells. Again, what is our crime? Is it a crime to be a Ugandan in Uganda? Third time, what is our crime?”

While announcing her arrest yesterday, Nyanzi said that she was intercepted at a Petrol station by a combined security team including the army, CMI, Police and other security agencies.

“A car full of big men with stomachs in layer, thin black armed LDUs carrying AK47s and four military policemen wearing camouflage have now surrounded my car,” she said in a Facebook post.

Security agencies are yet to disclose the reason as to why the activist has been arrested.

Uganda is yet to reopen its borders since President Yoweri Museveni ordered their closure in March when coronavirus struck.

Reports indicate that Nyanzi, a vocal critic of President Museveni regime, had crossed to Kenya through a porous border point and security officers stated tracking her movement thereafter.

During her visit to Kenya, Nyanzi, who has been arrested severally and charged in court for criticizing Museveni, met Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, activist Boniface Mwangi and Boniface Ogutu Akach, the convener of Kondele Social Justice Centre in the Lakeside city.

She also toured Kibera slum and the Nairobi Animal Orphanage.

