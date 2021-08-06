Tokyo Olympics: Uganda Shines As Kenya Fails Podium Finish In 5000M

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei is the 2020 Tokyo Olympics 5000M gold medalist.

Joshua won the race in in a time of 12:58.15, becoming the first ever Ugandan to win the race.

Kenya’s sole representative in the race Nicholas Kimeli finished fourth outside the medal bracket.

Somali born Canadian Mohammed Ahmed took the silver in a time of 12:58.61 with Kenyan-born American Paul Chelimo claimed the bronze in 12:59.05.

Kenya has been waiting for a 5000m gold since 1988, a 10,000m gold since 1968.

