Uganda Returns 71 Tablets Stolen from a School in Kenya

A total of 71 tablets stolen from a primary school at Teso in Busia, Kenya, have been recovered in Uganda.

The tablets were recovered last Thursday and a Ugandan suspect who was carrying them on a motorbike arrested by authorities as he crossed unofficial border crossing.

Police identified the suspect as Evans Wanda aged 24.

Upon recovery, the Ugandan authorities contacted their Kenyan counterparts who identified the Government of Kenya branded tablets.

The devices intended for the Digital Literacy Programme were stolen from Moding Primary School on March 31. A guard at the school reported the incident to local authorities who launched investigations into the matter.

It was reported that the thieves broke into the head teacher’s office, deputy headteacher’s office and the staffroom before making away with the 71 tablets.

The suspect told the police that he bought the laptops from a contact in Bungoma.

The tablets were returned to Kenya on Saturday and the case handed over to Teso police.

The police said they expect to make more arrests before Tuesday.

The officers are investigating how the tablets were stolen from the school in a bid to build a water tight case against the perpetrators.

The Digital Literacy Programme (DLP) is a programme borne out of the Government of Kenya’s vision to make sure every pupil is prepared for today’s digital world, and to transform learning in Kenya into a 21st century education system.

The Jubilee government had promised to give each class one pupil a laptop after winning the 2013 election.

However, the plan was shelved over among others cost challenges. The government resorted to tablets.

