Uganda Restores Internet Access Countrywide

Uganda has finally restored internet after keeping citizens 100 hours offline. Ugandan authorities ordered internet service providers in the country to block all social media platforms and messaging applications last week just before the general elections.

According to AFP News Agency, the order was issued by Uganda Communications Commission Executive Director Irene Sewankambo in a letter addressed to the firms.

“Uganda Communications Commission hereby directs you to immediately suspend any access and use, direct or otherwise, of all social media platforms and online messaging applications over your network until further notice,” the letter read.

Read: Bobi Wine Rejects Uganda Electoral Commission’s Preliminary Results As Museveni Maintains Early Lead

Ugandan citizens complained about the move with a number of them turning to VPN connections. They were then able to update on social media the events in Uganda.

The larger majority have now started becoming active on social media, alerting users that the internet is back on.

Full internet including data connection restored across Uganda six days after poll shut-down that saw President Museveni clinch a sixth-term. pic.twitter.com/yJxLL9EoG7 — Robin Njogu (@robinnjogu) January 18, 2021

Ofwono Opondo Executive Director of Uganda Media Centre, says on @ntvuganda that Ugandans should expect restoration of full internet services on Monday, mid-morning. They are waiting for everyone to come to terms with the results.#UgandaDecides2021 — Yvonne Okwara-Matole (@YvonneOkwara) January 16, 2021

Read: Museveni Grooming Son For Power – Boniface Mwangi Says After Touring Uganda Ahead Of Polls

UPDATE: Internet access in Uganda is gradually being restored. This comes after roughly 4 days of a complete internet shutdown. #UgVotes2021 #NBSUpdates #NBSPoliticom pic.twitter.com/RtlHYCN4c2 — NBS Television (@nbstv) January 18, 2021

In 2016, the authorities also ordered the internet shut, but it was quickly reactivated after the declaration of the President. This time, it has taken the country more than 48 hours after the election to declare the winner.

Presidential Candidate, Bobi Wine, came out to condemn the shut down, citing irregularities in the just concluded polls.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu