Uganda Police Advises Motorists to Remove Number Plates Every Night Over Theft

Police in Uganda have advised motorists to remove their vehicle number plates every night to avoid them being stolen.

According to report by The Observer, thieves usually steal number and demand ransom from the owners so that they can return them.

Addressing journalists today, Ugandan Police spokesman Fred Enanga said although the practice might be cumbersome, it’s better than going through the process of replacing them when stolen.

“On the issue of number plates, we’re not saying remove the number plate and put it on another vehicle, it is meant for that car. If you can have it detached and then fixed that is one area especially if you don’t have a garage and you have an open-air compound. Because they easily jump in and sometimes you can’t come out because you’re not sure of your safety and security. So this is one method which we’re asking those who can to get to adopt.” said Enanga.

The thieves ask for a ransom of at least Ush100,000 (close to Ksh3,000) to release the plates.

The advice follows the arrest of Felix Mwebesa, who is suspected to have stolen 11 number plates in Kajjansi town council, Wakiso district in the Central Region of Uganda.

This is not the first time the issue is rising in Uganda, as several arrests have been made in the past in connection to the same.

