Uganda Gov’t Probing Validity of Sakaja’s Team University Degree

Uganda government has launched a probe into the validity of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree from Team University.

This comes after Uganda’s Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni received a letter from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) requesting that her administration look into the authenticity of the lawmaker’s credentials.

The National Council of Higher Education (NCHE) stated that they will release their findings after they conclude investigations, reported a Ugandan newspaper, New Vision.

“Let us finalize our investigations and everyone will know. We cannot share anything now until the investigations are complete,” said NHCE Executive director Prof Mary Okweakol.

Read: Voter Moves to Block Sakaja from Polls Amid Degree Drama

Mr Okweakol added that the investigations are at an advanced stage.

A former Team University student told the daily that Sakaja did not graduate with the class of 2016, saying that only six students had graduated and the Senator was not one of them.

“We didn’t have online studies at the time and when we graduated in October 21,2016, we were only six students. I know them because we are classmates,” noted the student.

Sakaja has maintained that he earned a Bachelor of Science in Management from the aforementioned University in 2016.

Read Also: Churches Conference Wants Team University to Revoke Sakaja’s Degree

The Commission for University Education (CUE) had already revoked its recognition of Sakaja’s degree and made a commitment to launch an investigation into the validity of the documents the UDA gubernatorial candidate for Nairobi submitted to the IEBC for clearance to vie.

The High Court has since barred the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was forbidden from removing Sakaja from the list of cleared candidates for the Nairobi Governor’s seat, and suspended CUE’s revocation.

On Tuesday, a voter, Dennis Wahome, moved to court seeking orders compelling the electoral agency not to print the gubernatorial ballot papers until a case against Sakaja is heard and determined.

Wahome claimed that, should the IEBC list Sakaja’s name on the ballots, the constitutional provisions governing the county governor election will be violated, and citizens of Nairobi City will continue to have their democratic rights abused.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...