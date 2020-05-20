COVID-19: Uganda Ends Season, Declares Vipers Champions

Ugandan football body (FUFA) has cancelled 2019-20 season and declared Vipers SC champions of Ugandan Premier League.

Uganda joins a growing list of countries that have been forced to cancel their seasons over the Coronavirus pandemic.

In making the call, FUFA used mid-season table standings.

Kenya became the first African country to end their season and declare champions with Gor Mahia bagging the title.

Congo Brazaville and neighbours DR Congo followed suit.

Others like Ethiopia, Angola, Guinea and Niger, however, did not crown champions despite calling off their seasons.

At the time of its abandonment in March, Vipers led the log with 54 points, four more than KCCA after 25 rounds.

The Venoms have now won four UPL crowns and will again represent Uganda in the Champions League next season.

