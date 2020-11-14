Uganda Could Qualify For AFCON On Kenyan Soil When They Play South Sudan At Nyayo Stadium

Uganda could qualify for the 2022 Cameroon AFCON when they play South Sudan at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi on Monday.

South Sudan lack a standard stadium to host international games.

A win for the Cranes in the return match will guarantee them a third Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification on the bounce.

Uganda are joint top of Group B of the qualifiers alongside Burkina Faso with seven points after beating South Sudan 1-0 in the first leg played in Kampala on Thursday.

Read: “Ghost” Mulee Vows To Keep Harambee Stars In Contention For AFCON Qualification

A win on Monday will see Uganda through on Kenyan soil with two matches, against Malawi and Burkina Faso, to spare.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Harambee Stars travel to Moroni, Comoros for a return match against the hosts, which they have to win to steady their qualification chances.

The Islanders managed to force a 1-1 draw in the first leg played in Nairobi on Wednesday despite playing the better part of the second half with ten men.

Kenya have accumulated three points in three games in Group D.

Kenya’s other remaining group games are against Egypt at home and Togo away.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu