Uganda Blocks Internet Users From Accessing 25 Explicit Sites

Uganda Internet service providers on Thursday blocked explicit sites as directed by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).

According to the Pornography Control Committee chairperson, Dr Annette Kezaabu, there is a slight drop in the number of people accessing the blue video sites.

“As I speak, we have a team that is compiling a list of other porn sites that will be blocked. We anticipate that some people will open up new sites but this is a continuous process,” Dr Kezaabu is quoted by the Daily Monitor.

At least 25 of the 27 porn sites have successfully been blocked. They include Pornhub, Xvideos and Youporn. Virtual Private Network (VPN) users still have access to these sites.

According to Section 13 of the Anti-Pornography Act 2014, those found guilty of publishing, producing, selling or abetting any form of pornography will be liable to a UgSh10 million fine or imprisonment not exceeding 10 years.

In 2017, the Ugandan Government procured a porn detection machine for $88,000. With this, the porn committee will actively search the internet traffic in Uganda to detect users watching blue videos and sexting.

Pornography has been deemed one of the deadliest moral decays in the East African Community (EAC) member state.

