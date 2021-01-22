Uganda Blocks Access to International News Sites Days After Restoring Internet

A few days after restoring internet access in Uganda, the government seems to have blocked a couple of News sites denying users access to information.

Ugandans have reported on twitter that they are not able to access a number of news sites including The New York Times, CNN, The Irish Times and Vice. The sites seem to have been blocked on Zuku, an internet provider in Uganda.

Uganda internet update: a range of news sites, including the New York Times, CNN, the Irish Times & Vice, appear to have been blocked on the Zuku internet provider. I have reached out to Zuku for comment. — Sally Hayden (@sallyhayd) January 22, 2021

Further reports indicate that the sites are also unavailable on Airtel Network while other users have said that the denial of access is a government project being implemented by Huawei.

Ugandan authorities ordered internet service providers in the country to block all social media platforms and messaging applications just before the general elections.

According to AFP News Agency, the order was issued by Uganda Communications Commission Executive Director Irene Sewankambo in a letter addressed to the firms.

“Uganda Communications Commission hereby directs you to immediately suspend any access and use, direct or otherwise, of all social media platforms and online messaging applications over your network until further notice,” the letter read.

A number of users have also said that they still need to use VPN to access certain Websites.

Uganda went t the polls on January 14, 2021. President Yoweri Museveni emerged as the winner after facing off with popular musician and and activist, Bobi Wine.

Wine has since reported that they are being blocked from leaving their home where he is holed up with his wife and 18 month old niece. He has decried lack of food and access to the baby’s father.

Ugandan citizens have taken to social media calling on the government to free the activist using the hashtag #FreeBobiWine

