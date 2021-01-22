Uganda Blocks Access to International News Sites Days After Restoring Internet

A few days after restoring internet access in Uganda, the government seems to have blocked a couple of News sites denying users access to information.
Ugandans have reported on twitter that they are not able to access a number of news sites including The New York Times, CNN, The Irish Times and Vice. The sites seem to have been blocked on Zuku, an internet provider in Uganda.
Uganda internet update: a range of news sites, including the New York Times, CNN, the Irish Times & Vice, appear to have been blocked on the Zuku internet provider. I have reached out to Zuku for comment.
— Sally Hayden (@sallyhayd) January 22, 2021
Further reports indicate that the sites are also unavailable on Airtel Network while other users have said that the denial of access is a government project being implemented by Huawei.
Ugandan authorities ordered internet service providers in the country to block all social media platforms and messaging applications just before the general elections.
According to AFP News Agency, the order was issued by Uganda Communications Commission Executive Director Irene Sewankambo in a letter addressed to the firms.