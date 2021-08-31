Photos: Uganda Arrives For Harambee Stars Clash

Uganda men’s football team arrived in the country Tuesday night ahead of their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying game on Thursday at Nyayo Stadium.

The Cranes touched down at the JKIA from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where they have been camping, and played a warm up match – losing 2-1 to the hosts.

Uganda is coached by Serbian Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic, who recently returned to the team after leaving Zambia’s Chipolopolo.

It is Micho who led the Cranes back to the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON after a thirty-year absence in 2017 before he left for Orlando Pirates in South Africa.







Uganda in Kenya for Harambee Stars clash. [Courtesy]The Uganda’s contingent includes amongst others former Gor Mahia midfielder Khalid Aucho, who moved to Yanga SC of Tanzania from Egypt this month and captain Emmanuel Okwi, who plays for Al Itihad of Egypt.

Harambee Stars on the other hand have not played any friendlies, but has been training in Nairobi under coach Jacob Mulee.

The team’s rank was bolstered by the arrival of five foreign based players, including striker Michael Olunga and defender Eric Ouma.

