in SPORTS

Photos: Uganda Arrives For Harambee Stars Clash

Uganda Vs Harambee Stars
Uganda in Kenya for Harambee Stars clash. [Courtesy]

Uganda men’s football team arrived in the country Tuesday night ahead of their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying game on Thursday at Nyayo Stadium.

The Cranes touched down at the JKIA from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where they have been camping, and played a warm up match – losing 2-1 to the hosts.

Uganda Vs Harambee Stars
Uganda in Kenya for Harambee Stars clash. [Courtesy]
Uganda is coached by Serbian Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic, who recently returned to the team after leaving Zambia’s Chipolopolo.

It is Micho who led the Cranes back to the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON after a thirty-year absence in 2017 before he left for Orlando Pirates in South Africa.

Uganda Vs Harambee Stars



Uganda in Kenya for Harambee Stars clash. [Courtesy]

The Uganda’s contingent includes amongst others former Gor Mahia midfielder Khalid Aucho, who moved to Yanga SC of Tanzania from Egypt this month and captain Emmanuel Okwi, who plays for Al Itihad of Egypt.

Harambee Stars on the other hand have not played any friendlies, but has been training in Nairobi under coach Jacob Mulee.

Uganda Vs Harambee Stars
Uganda Vs Harambee Stars clash. [Courtesy]
The team’s rank was bolstered by the arrival of five foreign based players, including striker Michael Olunga and defender Eric Ouma.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Harambee StarsUganda

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Mbappe Transfer

Transfer Gossip: Mbappe Move To Real Madrid In Limbo As Clock Ticks
Man in handcuffs

Four Arrested Stealing from Lorry Loaded with Sh1.8 Million Steel Rods in Kendu Bay