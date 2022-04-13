UDA’s MC Jessy Drops Out of South Imenti MP Race After Talks with Ruto

Kenyan comedian Jasper Muthomi alias MC Jessy has dropped his bid for the South Imenti parliamentary seat after talks with the leadership of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

UDA party leader William Ruto said on Wednesday that MC Jessy had withdrawn from the race in favour of Mwiti Kathaara after successful consensus talks.

Kathaara will fly the UDA flag in the contest set for August 9.

He will face off with a candidate from rival Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition.

Ruto announced that MC Jessy will now join the UDA presidential campaign team in preparations for the much-awaited August polls. This means that the position won’t be subjected to nominations slated for Thursday.

“MC Jessy (Jasper Muthomi) will join the presidential campaign team after postponing his parliamentary bid in favor of Mwiti Kathaara for the South Imenti Seat,” said Ruto.

MC Jessy (Jasper Muthomi) will join the presidential campaign team after postponing his parliamentary bid in favor of Mwiti Kathaara for the South Imenti Seat. pic.twitter.com/WQkwImMqvp — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 13, 2022

Also present, during the talks, was Meru Senator Mithika Linturi.

The Churchill Show comedian joined UDA in January this year.

MC Jessy stated that he arrived at the decision after holding various consultative meetings with the people of South Imenti.

Also Read: Bungoma Governor Aspirant Protests UDA’s Move To Back Lusaka, Demands Sh500,000 Refund

He revealed that he got a call from the country’s second in command and that he was convinced that UDA is the winning team.

“It’s now clear where the vision is heading. After many days of consultative meetings with my South Imenti people I have officially been invited to join UDA. The groundwork that has been done has finally landed on the side of winning team,” MC Jessy said in a statement.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...