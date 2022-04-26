in NEWS

UDA’s Johnson Sakaja Picks Absa Boss as Running Mate in Nairobi Governor Race

Johnson Sakaja
UDA's Johnson Sakaja and former ABSA Bank Chief Operating Officer James Njoroge Muchiri [Photo/Courtesy]

Johnson Sakaja of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has settled on James Njoroge Muchiri as his running mate in the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

Muchiri is the immediate ABSA Bank Chief Operating Officer.

The corporate executive unsuccessfully contested for the UDA ticket in the recently concluded UDA primaries for the Nyandarua governor’s seat. He lost to businessman Kiarie Badilisha.

Muchiri, Sakaja disclosed on Tuesday, was picked after much deliberation and interviews among other individuals.

Citing Muchiri’s performance in the corporate world, the Nairobi Senator said the candidate brings in a wealth of experience in management.

Also Read: Wiper’s Philip Kaloki to Deputise Polycarp Igathe In Azimio’s New City Lineup

“Unlike many deputy governors who just sit and have tea and read newspapers, he brings a wealth of experience from the corporate world. He perfectly fits the bill of what we want to do in Nairobi,” said Sakaja.

The duo will fly the Kenya Kwanza coalition flag in the polls slated for August 9, 2022.

They will face off with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition team comprising Jimmy Igathe (governor) and Philip Kaloki (running mate).

Sakaja is expected to officially unveil Muchiri as his deputy on Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson Sakaja

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

