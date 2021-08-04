UDA’s John Njuguna Wanjiku Sworn-in as Kiambaa MP

John Njuguna Wanjiku of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has been sworn into office as Kiambaa Member of Parliament.

Njuguna took oath of office on Wednesday at the Parliament chambers accompanied by Jubilee-turned UDA MPs who painted parliament yellow with UDA-themed outfits.

Speaker Justin Muturi presided over the ceremony.

Njuguna garnered 21,773 votes to beat his closest challenger Kariri Njama of the ruling Jubilee party who managed 21,263 votes in the July 15 by-election.

According to analysts, the Kiambaa by-election was largely a contest between Deputy President William Ruto who is associated with the UDA party and President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Jubilee party leader.

Njuguna is the first MP to be elected on a UDA ticket amid the wrangles in the ruling party. He replaces Paul Koinange who succumbed to Covid-19 this year.

Early this week, a voter moved to court to challenge Njuguna’s victory.

The petitioner, George Thata Ndia claims that the tallying exercise was marred by massive irregularities and malpractices.

Ndia, through Njoki Mboce and Company Advocates, claims that the votes counted at the polling stations differed substantially from the tallies at the constituency tallying centre.

He claims there were some polling stations that did not submit Form 35s to the constituency tallying centre while others forms had not been clearly marked.

The case is pending in court.

