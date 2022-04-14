UDA Summons 3 Politicians After Nomination Materials Set Ablaze in Embu

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has summoned three politicians over destruction of polling materials in Embu county.

In an incident reported on Wednesday, rowdy youths set ablaze ballot papers and other materials that were being ferried to the region ahead of today’s nomination exercise.

Witnesses said the goons tracked the lorry that was carrying the materials from Mbeere South to Izaak Walton Hotel where they pillaged the material and set it ablaze.

Those summoned in connection with the violence are former Kamukunji Member of Parliament and Embu senatorial aspirant Norman Nyaga, nominated MCA Margaret Lorna Kariuki and John Muchiri Nyaga.

The party said it has received video evidence linking the politicians to the incident.

The trio was ordered to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee at Hustler Centre in Nairobi, on Saturday, April 16.

“The Disciplinary Committee of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party is in receipt of a complaint against you relating to the wilful criminal arson and destruction of party poll materials and incitement of the public against the Party that took place outside the Izaak Walton Hotel within Embu town on Wednesday 13th April 2022.

“The party is seized with video footage (forwarded herewith) as well as information, material and other evidence which links you with the aforementioned criminal activity in gross violation of the Party Constitution and Code of Conduct,” the summons read.

Summons to appear to face Displinary action in relation to burning of poll material – Ms. Margaret Lorna Kariuki pic.twitter.com/H1Mg0Bb60w — United Democratic Alliance (@UDAKenya) April 13, 2022

UDA warned that the suspects face disqualification and expulsion from the party if found guilty.

“Be informed that if the accusations against you as hereinabove specified are proved at the hearing, the consequences thereof are grave and include disqualification from participating in the Nomination Process, suspension or even expulsion from the Party,” UDA added.

The UDA party led by Deputy President William Ruto is conducting primaries at 15,000 polling stations in 36 counties ahead of the August 9 General Election.

