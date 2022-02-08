UDA Scoffs At Atwoli’s Attempt to “Create Crude Humour” Using Suicide Remarks

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has responded to COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli’s “suicide” remarks.

Speaking in Mombasa in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe among others, Atwoli urged those living close to deputy President William Ruto in Sugoi to cut down trees after the August polls.

He stated that the DP will take his own life once the presidential results are announced.

Atwoli is backing a Raila Odinga presidency.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, UDA communications director Hussein Mohamed referred to Atwoli as Azimio la Umoja’s “ancient campaign expert”.

“The remarks by Atwoli are completely unnecessary and go against the tenets of democracy. For Kenyans inflicted with violence and death including in the context of elections, this is not a laughing matter,” said Hussein.

According to the DP’s party, his opponents are stirring emotions to cause violence and prepare the stage to reject the will of Kenyans.

As a result, the DP wants his political competitors to commit not to cause violence should they lose the polls.

“William Ruto has challenged and is unequivocally challenging his competitors once again to commit that they will not cause violence after losing the August 2022 presidential contest. This commitment and guarantee they should make to Kenyans, because every Kenyan is a stakeholder of this great nation. No one should seek to qualify answers on violence or cheap attempts to create crude humor,” added Hussein.

Hussein noted that the fact that those present during the state function found Atwoli’s comments funny, is an indication that they do not understand the “struggles of the Kenyan Hustler”.

“The contempt and “madharau” in it, is mindboggling,” he added.

“It is such reckless and dehumanizing acts, that the ‘Bottom Up’ approach seeks to address, by decriminalizing, restoring and upholding the dignity of millions of hardworking Kenyans and giving them the opportunity to prosper. This is what William Ruto will address.”

