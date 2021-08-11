UDA Pulls Out of Eldas By-election

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has withdrawn from the Eldas by-election scheduled for October 14, 2021.

Party Secretary-General Veronica Maina, in a statement on Wednesday, said UDA arrived at the decision after consultation with the community of Eldas Ward, Eldas Constituency and Wajir County.

The community, Ms Maina said, had settled on a family member of departed Member of County Assembly Ibrahim Abbas for the seat.

“The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) wishes to announce that we shall not be fielding a candidate to contest for the vacant position of the Member of County Assembly, Eldas Ward, Wajir County,” Ms Maina said.

“The Eldas Ward community has expressed interest in supporting a family member of the departed Member of County Assembly Hon. Ibrahim Abbas.”

The deceased was elected on a Party of Development and Reforms (PDR) ticket, now UDA.

It’s however, not clear which party the family member will use to vie for the seat.

“United Democratic Alliance stands with the family of the late Hon. Abbas and will respect the wishes of the community of Eldas Ward, Wajir County,” UDA added.

UDA, a party associated with Deputy President William Ruto, will contest for Kiagu and Nguu/Masumba ward by-elections also slated for October 14.

Clan-guided democracy

Clan-guided democracy is common among communities in the North-Eastern region.

In April this year, Abdulkadir Mohamed Haji, the son of former Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji was elected unopposed to replace his late father after local clans backed his candidature.

Senator Haji died on February 15, 2021 after a long illness.

