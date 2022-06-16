UDA Plotted Kabogo, Wamatangi Clash To Embarrass Us – Moses Kuria

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has spoken out about a confrontation that disrupted a Kenya Kwanza Alliance event in Kiambu County under the banner “Mt Kenya Express” on Wednesday.

The clash between former Governor William Kabogo and Senator Kimani Wamatangi, according to the MP was unpleasant to watch.

Taking to Facebook, the firebrand legislator opined that the Deputy President William Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) had for the last three days met to plan the incident witnessed yesterday.

Kuria who is also vying for the governor’s seat on a Chama cha Kazi (CCK) ticket, said there was a sinister plot to embarrass him and Kabogo.

“I will not apportion blame to any of the two gentlemen but I can relate to Kabogo’s pain. For three days the UDA leadership has been meeting UDA MP and MCA candidates to plot how to embarrass Kabogo and me during the tour,” he wrote.

Further, the outgoing MP said, MCAs and MPs associated with him and the former county boss were warned of dire consequences prior to the rally.

“This chicanery is not healthy for our fledgling alliance. It is imperative that we live with not only the letter but also the spirit of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance,” he added.

He stated that the use of subterfuge by their UDA counterparts will result into politics of conmanship.

According to the Chama Cha Kazi leader, the Alliance principals will be informed of their concerns, as provided for in the Alliance instruments.

Dramatic events unfolded yesterday after senator Wamatangi allegedly denied Kabogo the microphone to address the rally.

While speaking, the Senator pointed at the Tujibebe candidate, indicating that he will not be intimidated.

“I’m rallying you to vote me as governor on UDA and I will deliver on the promises that I make. I can also lead the Kiambu people and I won’t be intimidated at all,” said the former Senate Majority Whip.

Kabogo then took out his microphone and retaliated against Wamatangi, claiming that he had sensed an early defeat.

The war of words between the two leaders became more heated, prompting both sides’ supporters to lash out at each other.

