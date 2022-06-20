UDA Playing Politics of Deceit – Moses Kuria Says

Moses Kuria, the leader of the Chama Cha Kazi party, has accused the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) of playing politics of conmanship against other parties in the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

The Gatundu South legislator claimed on Sunday that the Deputy President William Ruto-led party was ignoring other Kenya Kwanza parties when it came to campaigning in the Mt Kenya region.

Some of these rallies, according to the MP, are used by UDA officials to plot against their regional partners.

“When it comes to events in Mt Kenya, organization meetings are held exclusively by UDA and we are thrown out. For me its sad and strange. to make matters worse, aspirants from UDA are warned from associating with me or Governor Kabogo which truly is against the spirit of the alliance,” Kuria told Citizen TV.

“We find this to be dishonest and I find it to be when we talk about the politic of deceit and conmanship which made us run away from Jubilee, I find this more exemplified by what is happening against us in Mt Kenya region as opposed to what we are fighting Jubilee about.”

Kenya Kwanza, the Kiambu gubernatorial candidate opined, appears to be a nuisance to some members of the United Democratic Alliance party.

He singled out Rigathi Gachagua, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s presidential running mate, for endorsing UDA’s governor candidate senator Kimani wa Matangi while in the company of other contenders from their alliance.

Kuria stated that under normal circumstances, they would have meetings to plot against their adversaries, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

“All was well but what we saw this week, the likes of Kimani Ichungwah, the likes of Alice Ng’ang’a directly warning MCAs from associating with Moses Kuria and Kabogo,” the Chama Cha Kazi leader stated.

“When we go out there with Rigathi Gachagua for example, my very good friend and very close ally and all he says is mtachagua huyu governor wa UDA Kimani wa Matangi and he sees me there, what am I supposed to do. Give him flowers?” posed Kuria who has since opted out of UDA campaigns.

Kuria and his Tujibebe Wakenya counterpart William Kabogo last week accused UDA of intimidation and bias.

