UDA Offices in Siaya Set Ablaze

Protesters on Thursday torched United Democratic Alliance (UDA) offices in Siaya County.

This comes days after the ruling party’s offices in Kisumu were also set ablaze by angry anti-government protesters.

The rioters broke into the offices, vandalized the premises, and carted away valuables of unknown value.

They also damaged two motor vehicles and set two others on fire.

Speaking after the incident, party secretary general Cleophas Malala said he would write to Office of the Registrar of Political Parties to withhold ODM party’s funds until they have paid for the danages.

“As a party, we will write to the Registrar of political parties to ensure that ODM pays for the UDA offices’ destructions. They should know that a political party is not about structures but the people,” said Malala.

National Assembly majority leader Kimani Ichungw’a on his part asserted that the Raila Odinga-led outfit must be held to account.

“The office of the Registrar of Political Parties must not hold ODM Party to account for the massive destructions of the UDA offices in Kisumu. The registrar of political parties must withhold funds of ODM to ensure the property damaged is refunded,” said Ichung’wa.

The opposition is currently leading anti-government protests across the country.

Violent scenes have been witnessed in Nairobi’s Mathare area with police deployed across the country.

