UDA’s John Njuguna Beats Jubilee’s Kariri Njama to Clinch Kiambaa MP Seat

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate John Njuguna Wanjiku is the new MP for Kiambaa.

Wanjiku won the seat with 21,773 votes against, Jubilee’s Kariri Njama who garnered 21,263 votes.

The Jubilee candidate had earlier stormed Karuri High School polling station demanding a vote recount.

Njama, flanked by his supporters, claimed their opponents had rigged the by-election held on Thursday.

He demanded a vote recount in Kawaida, Muchatha and Gachie polling stations.

Read: Kiambaa Mini Poll: Vote Tallying Halted Amid Rigging Claims By Jubilee

“You see, they had announced results earlier, wakasema Wanjiku was at 21, 301 and Kariri was at 21,057, kwenda kuangalia tena tunapata Wanjiku ameongezewa kura, hizi kura wametoa wapi, the Presiding officer is misleading us,” Njama complained.

Announcement of results stopped at around 3 am and by 7 am there was still no activity. But both UDA and Jubilee party candidates stayed put at the tallying centre.

There was a heavy police presence in the morning ahead of the official results announcement.

The hotly contested seat had attracted eight candidates.

The others were; Richard Njoroge (The New Democrat Party), Isaac Karomo (Federal Party of Kenya), Willie Mbugua (Independent), David Mugo (Independent), Evans Wainaina (Independent) and Njoroge Harrison (Independent).

Read Also: Kiambaa Mini Poll: Majority Leader Amos Kimunya Kicked Out By Voters

The polls were marred with propaganda and voter bribery allegations.

At some point, voters chased National Assembly majority leader Amos Kimunya who claimed he was a Jubilee agent.

“Hakutakuwa na Amani Mpaka atoke hapa. Kimunya must go!” the crowd shouted.

Refusing to leave the polling station, Kimunya accused the crowd of trying to influence the vote.

“They want to influence them. But I am officially here as an agent with my name at the IEBC. I have been here since 6 am and It has been peaceful. Why should I leave? I am here to represent my party,” he said.

The polls that saw a low voter turnout were seen as a contest between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

The DP and his team led by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata and Kiharu’s Ndindi Nyoro staged a fierce competition.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu