UDA Does Not Have A Power Sharing Deal with ANC, Ford-Kenya – Muthama

Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA has denied the existence of a coalition agreement with Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC and Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya.

Addressing the media on Monday at his Red Office in Gigiri, the party chairman Johnson Muthama dismissed claims of a power-sharing deal.

According to the former Machakos senator, there is no signed agreement between the three political parties and that they were operating purely on a friendship basis.

“As we are speaking now, you are being assured by none other than UDA chairman, there is no coalition agreement that has been arrived between the three coalition parties,” said the former lawmaker.

He added: “We are friends who continue talking and engaging but when the time comes for then that issue will be dealt with at that time.”

Earlier reports indicated that the alleged pact allowed the DP to run for the presidency while Mudavadi would bag the chief minister’s position.

Those privy to the details told the Standard that Ruto and Mudavadi also agreed that the DP had the last word on who would deputize him.

The alleged coalition agreement also allowed Mudavadi’s ANC to field gubernatorial candidates in Nairobi, Kakamega, and Vihiga counties, as UDA and Ford-Kenya candidates shelved their ambitions.

However, UDA secretary general Veronica Maina last week dismissed the said pact as “speculative and based on journalistic assumptions”.

“The details of the cooperation between UDA, ANC and Ford Kenya, and any other political party, if at all, will be formally unveiled by the principals at an appropriate time,” she said.

The co-principals’ major purpose, according to Maina, is to economically empower Kenyans, not to “share power at the expense of what is important to the common mwananchi.”

The three parties announced their collaboration on Sunday, January 23, during Mudavadi’s National Delegates Conference dubbed “Earthquake”.

