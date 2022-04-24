UDA Dismisses 105 Nomination Complaints for Lack of Merit

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has dismissed 105 of the 166 complaints it received after the party primaries due to lack of merit.

The primaries were held on April 14 in 38 counties.

Emmanuel Mumia, the chairwoman of the party’s election dispute resolution committee, stated that out of the 166 instances, 135 were from aspirants competing for member of the county assembly seat, 25 from Members of Parliament, and two each from the Woman Representative, Senate, and gubernatorial positions.

“Subsequent to the party nominations held on April 14, 2022 for 1031 contested positions, the committee received only 166 complaints from different parts of the country,” Mumia said.

Read: Starehe MP Jaguar Hints At Defending Seat as Independent Candidate After UDA Snub

He said that 40 complaints were granted, and the committee ordered a rerun in the affected wards and constituencies, while 9 cases were sent to the National Elections Board for alternative procedures.

Mumia went on to say that six applicants withdrew their applications, while six others were overtaken by events.

“We are confident that we have discharged our mandate according to the party Constitution and other laws of the land in serving the aspirants who filed their cases with us,” he added.

Complainants had to pay a fee before their issues were addressed.

Read Also: UDA Declares Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter’s Nomination Null and Void

Those who filed complaints in the gubernatorial election had to pay Sh200,000, Senatorial, Parliamentary, and Woman Representative aspirants were required to pay Sh100,000, and Member of County Assembly candidates had to part with Sh20,000.

“Aspirants are required under the rules and procedures of the UDA dispute committee, the fees that should be paid before the committee can be properly seized of the complaint,” Mumia said.

The deputy president William Ruto-led party held repeat nominations in various areas before the window closed on Friday.

Nakuru Town West and Rongai Constituencies in Nakuru County, Mt Elgon in Bungoma, Turkana East and Turkana West in Turkana, and Moiben in Uasin Gishu all had repeat elections for parliamentary contenders.

Read Also: Political Bigwigs Who Lost in the UDA Primaries

MCA nominations were held in Nakuru Town East Constituency’s Biashara Ward, as well as all wards in the Bumula, Mt. Elgon, Malava, Lugari, Likuyani, Turkana East, and Turkana Central constituencies.

Kibiricha, Kisima, Ruiri/Rwarera, Ntima East, Nyaki East, Nyaki West, Akirang’ondu, Mwanganthia, Abothoguchi, West, Nkomo, Nkuene, Abogeta East, Abogeta West, and Akachiu wards in Meru County all saw a repeat of the exercise.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...