UDA Candidate For Kiamokama Ward Mini-poll Arrested Over Alleged Voter Bribery

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Moses Nyandusi Nyakeremba in the Kiamokama ward by-election has been arrested over claims of voter bribery.

Police also nabbed flamboyant politician Don Bosco Gichana alongside other UDA supporters at Moremani centre.

Gichana was released from a Tanzanian prison in 2018 after serving a five-year sentence.

Nyandusi will be battling it out for the seat with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party’s Malack Matara.

The two are among 10 candidates fighting to fill the seat left vacant in November 2020 by Kennedy Mainya who in November 2020 died of Covid-19.

Also in the race is Daniel Ondabu of the Party of Economic Democracy who is a former county commissioner.

Others are Nyakundi Nyamori (Maendeleo Chap Chap), Dominic Nyangaresi (Kenya National Congress), Jared Nyaega (Narc), Charles Omwenga of PEP party, and Vincent Gekone, an Independent candidate.

There are seven by-elections running concurrently across the country; Matungu (Kakamega county), Kabuchai (Bungoma county), Huruma ward in Uasin Gishu, Hell’s Gate and London in Nakuru, Kiamokama in Kisii and Kitise-Kithuku in Makueni.

