UDA Aspirants’ Meeting In Meru Disrupted By Police Over Lack Of Permit

A meeting held by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirants at a Meru Hotel has been disrupted by police over lack of permit.

Reports indicate that the area police boss said the aspirants had no permit to hold the meeting at the town hall.

Further reports indicate that the aspirants did not heed the Covid-19 protocols as directed by the Ministry of Health.

The aspirants reportedly claimed the meeting was in a hotel thus did not require a permit for it to be held hence hell broke loose.

“We are in a hotel. You can’t tell us to get out of here. Are we not in a hotel? Why are the police being used like this? the aspirants questioned.

CS @FredMatiangi orders a Meru DO to disperse a @UDAKenya aspirants meeting in a hotel. Kifua, Intimidation na madharau. Meru aspirants firmly on their seats daring police to arrest them all. Aspirant Forums in Western and Nyanza allowed. But in Mt.Kenya STOPPED! pic.twitter.com/MZ3jmfCj8o — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) May 31, 2021

Others questioned why their meeting was not allowed and required a permit for it to go on while President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake brothers were holding rallies in Kisumu.

A similar account of events was witnessed in Kisii during Bonchari by-elections where a section of politicians complained of harassment by police and misuse of power.

Through a presser, leaders allied to ODM and UDA parties condemned intimidation by police of the candidates.

For instance, prior to the day of the by-election, police raided Kisii governor James Ongwae’s home as he was having tea with Senator Prof Sam Ongeri and Woman Representative Janet Ong’era.

ODM SG Edwin Sifuna was also caught up in the chaos as his hotel was raided.

