UDA Accuses Matiang’i, IG Mutyambai of Turning Blind Eye to Jacaranda Chaos

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has condemned the violence witnessed during Deputy President William Ruto’s rally at Jacaranda Grounds, Nairobi, on Sunday.

Addressing members of the press on Monday, UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina claimed the violence was sponsored by Ruto’s opponents in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Chaos erupted at the venue of the UDA rally after a rowdy group opposed to the DP started pelting stones prompting police officers to lob teargas.

It’s alleged that the goons were hired by Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino.

Ms Maina turned the heat on Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to bring the culprits to book.

Citing similar disruptions in Kitale and Kondele, Kisumu County, she accused security agencies of turning a blind eye to the chaos despite clear evidence.

“The ODM high command continues to propagate its well-earned reputation of violence with little action from the security apparatus. As the country gears for the general election, ODM has left no doubt that it will use violence as part of its strategy,” said Ms Maina.

“United Democratic Alliance demands that the Ministry of Interior and the Kenya Police Service to arrest this deteriorating situation. Investigations must be concluded speedily and perpetrators of these acts intolerance brought to book.”

UDA asked CS Matiang’i to rise to the occasion and save the country from plunging into chaos as succession politics hots up ahead of the August 9 General Election.

“Kenyans are watching to see whether Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiangi, who has publicly supported Mr Raila Odinga quest for presidency will drop his political hat and act to save Kenyans from his political master’s crusade for violence,” she added.

“The minister, despite being entrusted with maintaining peace and order has continued to remain silent and is in no doubt emerging as a cheerleader of such intolerant and unacceptable behavior The party will be writing to IG of Police seeking to know the progress of investigations on these unfortunate incidents.”

Linking ODM leader Raila Odinga to the violence, Ms Maina called upon the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to reign on political players who are not committed to peaceful campaigns.

Yesterday, Ruto, while addressing the Embakasi East residents after calm was restored, blamed Odinga for the chaos.

He accused the former premier of hiring youths to disrupt his meetings.

“Shame on you bwana kitendawili for hiring youths to come and stone people here. You won’t intimidate us with violence,” Ruto said.

“You planned violence in Kondele, you have come here again in Embakasi to mobilise youths to stone us. We will not allow you to instill fear in the people of Kenya by using violence.”

